Wanted with Scott McKane: Bank robbery, credit card theft and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's wanted starts with a bank robbery suspect wanted by police. The suspect, who was pictured wearing a large hat in surveillance footage, allegedly entered the bank, located on 570 S. 700 E., and passed a note demanding the teller give him cash. Identifying information on the suspect can be given to SLCPD at (801) 799-3000.

Clinton Police released surveillance footage of a woman who had an identifying infinity sign tattooed on her forearm. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call (801) 614-0800.

Orem Police released surveillance stills of three suspects who allegedly stole a credit card from a car in Provo Canyon and then used it to buy items at a local Target. Anyone with identifying information on the suspects was asked to call (801) 229-7070.

Murray Police released a photo of a man wanted for an alleged theft. It was unclear what the man allegedly stole, or where he stole from. Anyone with information can call Murray Police Department at (801) 264-2673.