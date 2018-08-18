Strong winds hit the historic mining town of Helper as its Arts, Music and Film Festival is underway.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELPER, Utah -- A strong windstorm hit Helper, Utah early Saturday morning. The Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival began Friday and runs through Sunday.

Price resident Brad Woodhouse took this cellphone video of the destruction around 2 a.m. and at that time, it looked like parts of the festival would have to be cancelled.

However, volunteers worked hard to put everything back together and Helper Police say the festival is underway.

Chief Trent Anderson tells FOX 13 the festival had finished Friday night and most of the visitors had gone home and vendors had buttoned up their exhibits.

Anderson says the winds hit just after midnight, and he says it was very intense for over thirty minutes, with bursts picking up and letting down.

Chief Anderson praised the residents of Helper, many of whom went to the site as soon as the winds died down to help.

Volunteers showed up in droves at first light, according to Chief Anderson, and had the area cleaned up and ready for the festival to open on time.

He said you'd never know a storm had hit.