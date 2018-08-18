× Salt Lake City man arrested on kidnapping charges following dramatic police pursuit

SALT LAKE CITY – A Salt Lake City man was arrested on kidnapping charges after he allegedly fled police, flipped off an officer, and refused to allow a female passenger to exit his vehicle.

Police wrote in a declaration of probable cause that on Wednesday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, which was driven by Keith Davontya Williams, near 1900 S. 200 E. in Salt Lake City.

Police said that Williams refused to stop his car and conducted a U-turn, flipping an officer off as he drove by.

While Williams fled in his vehicle, police said a female passenger attempted to open the passenger’s side door and exit the car, “but the defendant pulled her back inside the vehicle and continued to flee.”

Police said the female passenger attempted to exit the vehicle a second time by jumping out but became caught in a seatbelt. Williams allegedly refused to stop, dragging the woman on the roadway.

The pursuit of Williams was terminated by officers shortly after the woman fully exited the vehicle because Williams was traveling at a high rate of speed and into oncoming traffic.

When interviewed by police, the woman said she knows Williams as “Boss.” When she asked Williams to allow her to exit the vehicle during the pursuit, he allegedly told her she would have to “jump.”

Williams was located by police Thursday, and officers searched his vehicle, where they allegedly found a “drug pipe,” baggies and a scale.

Williams was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of failure to stop or respond at the command of police and one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.