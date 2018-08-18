Midvale councilman calls for the Utah city to ban Confederate flags from its Harvest Days Parade

A Midvale councilman is asking the city to reconsider its stance on allowing the Confederate flag to be used in future Harvest Days parades, calling its presence at the event last weekend “indecent,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Dustin Gettel, who was part of the parade’s planning committee, said he was “shocked” to see members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans there, a “symbol of hate” draped across the back of their truck.

“I’m like, ‘Hmm, that’s not a real good look for us,’” Gettel told The Salt Lake Tribune on Friday. “So, you know, I just kind of brushed it off. People said, ‘Oh, they’re here every year and no one pays any attention to them and everyone just kind of looks down and pretends they don’t walk by when they’re called out in the parade.’”

But Gettel couldn’t get the image out of his head, and he posted a comment questioning the use of the symbol on his council Facebook page and in a public Facebook group of Midvale residents on Saturday. Both generated more than 100 comments — some in defense of the flag and others in opposition to it. Gettel said his position is clear.

To read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune, click here.