Marchers in Stansbury Days Parade pay tribute to fallen firefighter Matthew Burchett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANSBURY PARK, Utah -- Firefighters at the Stansbury Days Parade Saturday honored Draper Battalion Chief Matt Burchett by carrying a poster with his name and picture on it, along with the American flag.

Instead of loud sirens blaring, a moment of silence for their firefighter brother.

“It was awesome,” said Marsha Anderson who attended the parade. “I just light up when I see our flag and when I see people that are part of this great community.”

Others said it was appropriate especially with how bad the wildfires have been.

But for the firefighters, they said it was their opportunity to say thank you.

“The words ‘thank you,’ never really seem to do enough,” North Tooele Fire Spokesperson Ryan Willden said. “As a fellow firefighter, we just wanted to be able to share our respects and pay tribute to Matt.”

Battalion Chief Burchett will be laid to rest Monday.

There will be live coverage of his funeral services starting at 11 a.m. on FOX 13 News and our webpage and Facebook page.