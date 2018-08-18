× Man arrested after alleged armed robbery of Hurricane phone store

HURRICANE, Utah – An 18-year-old Hurricane man was arrested Friday after allegedly robbing a local phone store, taking cash and several cell phones.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Hurricane City Police Department, officers responded to a Metro PCS phone store Thursday on a report of a robbery.

During police’s investigation into the robbery, they found that the suspect, later identified as Jakob Grogan, 18, allegedly came into the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded money.

The statement said that an employee at the store gave Grogan the money, and Grogan proceeded to take five cellular phones from the store.

“Jakob left the scene and was not located at that time,” the probable cause statement said. “It was determined the total amount of loss between the cash and phones was approximately $1100.00.”

The probable cause statement said that later in the evening, police investigating the robbery were notified that officers with the Washington City Police Department had located a male that matched the description of the suspect.

When investigators arrived, they determined that the male, identified as Grogan, did match the description of the suspect. Police said that the victim also confirmed that Grogan was the person who committed the robbery.

Police said that a large amount of cash was found on Grogan’s person, which was later determined to be money that was taken during the incident. Police also said they located a handgun under the seat of the vehicle where Grogan was seated.

Grogan was booked into the Washington County Jail for one count of aggravated robbery, one count of retail theft and one count of obstruction of justice.