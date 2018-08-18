Logan Police seek suspect in alleged theft of merchandise

LOGAN, Utah – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Logan.

According to a press release made by the Logan City Police Department, on Aug. 8, police were called to investigate an alleged shoplifting incident.

A store told police that a woman, pictured in surveillance footage, allegedly removed $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store’s display and left without paying.

“We are trying to identify this person to speak with her concerning the incident,” Logan Police wrote in the press release.

The woman was last seen leaving the area of the store in a red or maroon Ford Explorer, police wrote.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to contact Officer Williams with the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9438.

A picture of the suspect can be seen below: