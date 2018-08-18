× Fire in Rose Canyon prompting evacuations of the High Country area and homes near Shaggy Mountain Road

ROSE CANYON, Utah — A wildfire is burning in Rose Canyon in the southwest corner of the Salt Lake Valley and is forcing the evacuation of nearby homes.

A spokesman for Unified Fire Authority said the fire began just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon and is burning in the area of 8000 West Step Mountain Road (16250South).

“There is a fire in Rose Canyon right now, we’re calling it the High Country II Fire,” Unified Fire Department Firefighter and PIO Ryan Love said. “There are voluntary evacuations that are taking place right now as well. There is a gate at 14101 Shaggy Mountain Road and everything south and west of that gate we have a voluntary evacuation taking place.”

A total of 432 homes have been notified and evacuees can go to Butterfield Canyon Elementary located at 6860 Mary Leizan Lane in Herriman.

Those evacuations are for all of High Country and for homes down slope from Shaggy Mountain Road, according to UFA.

14 units are on scene and two type-3 helicopters are dropping water on the fire, and a Camp Williams crew will join the UFA and other firefighters.

The UFA spokesman says lightning potentially sparked the fire and had burned 5-7 acres of grass and juniper.

The fire is burning on the ridge top, and Love says the fire would have to burn down hill to threaten homes. He said he feels like firefighters have a good handle on the fire, but winds can come up and conditions can be erratic in the canyon.