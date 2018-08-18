× Father and son attacked by mountain lion while bow hunting near Kamas

KAMAS, Utah — A bow hunter was attacked by a mountain lion Saturday morning, and crews worked to locate the animal in an effort to keep the public safe.

According to Outreach Manager Phil Douglas with the northern region of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), the father and son were hunting Saturday morning in Kamas just north of a fish hatchery.

One of the hunters encountered a mountain lion, which superficially scratched their chest and arms, Douglas said.

Another hunter shot toward the mountain lion with his bow, but when the arrow was retrieved, Douglas said it did not appear to have any blood on it.

Douglas said the animal was most likely stalking the pair of hunters as they left the area.

Crews responded to the area and a houndsmen was called in an attempt to locate the animal.

“With all of these cases we investigate them very thoroughly,” Douglas said. “As you can imagine a mountain lion attack is a traumatic thing.”

This is an ongoing news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.