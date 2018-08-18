Eight-year-old Enoch boy killed in crash on Interstate 15 in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah — An eight-year-old boy was killed in a two-car collision on I-15 in southern Utah Saturday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 1:45 p.m. near the town of Parowan in Iron County.

A silver Chevrolet Venture minivan was traveling northbound on I-15 when for some unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered to the right shoulder.

The driver swerved back to the left, causing the vehicle to slide.

When the minivan came back onto the roadway, it hit a Toyota Camry. The impact caused the Camry to veer off the roadway and crash through a fence. The van continued to slide and then rolled, coming to rest on the roadway.

An eight year old boy, Jonathan Chapman, from Enoch, Utah, was ejected from the van.

He sustained fatal injuries and died on scene.

The other five occupants in the van were transported to a hospital in Cedar City with non-life threatening injuries.

All six people in the van were wearing a seat belt. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the boy who died was wearing his seat belt incorrectly or that it didn’t fit him properly.

The two occupants in the Camry were wearing their seat belts and were not injured.