Dramatic video shows police officer rescuing girl from hot car after being trapped inside for 12 hours

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office praised an officer and issued a warning to the public in a video, which shows the officer saving a child who had been trapped inside a vehicle for 12 hours.

“For the third time this year, we’re proud to spotlight one of our life-saving employees,” the sheriff’s department wrote. “In June Deputy Bill Dunn rescued from a hot car, a three-year-old girl barely clinging to life. Now that she has recovered, here’s more on why children get left behind, and some simple ways to avoid a tragedy.”