Coal Hollow fire continues to burn 26,632 acres with 19 percent containment

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Coal Hollow Fire, which was sparked by lightning and prompted highway closure in Utah County continues to burn with 19 percent containment.

According to the latest update posted Saturday by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, the fire, which is burning 15 miles southeast of Spanish Fork, is currently burning 26,632 acres.

732 fire personnel are battling the fire and working to get the blaze more contained.

Five Type one hand crews, 10 Type two hand crews, 40 engines, six dozers, 11 water tenders, nine helicopters, two fixed-wing air tankers, two air attack platforms, three masticators and overhead support personnel were working the fire as of Saturday.

“As predicted, fire activity increased yesterday, especially in Division X where the fire spotted near the containment line but was held in check by aircraft,” the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team wrote Saturday. “Air resources have greatly assisted firefighters, especially in areas of extremely rough terrain around the Coal Hollow fire.”

