Tostones with Chorizo and Avocado Crema

Makes 12

Tostones:

2 green plantains

1 tsp kosher salt

Vegetable oil for frying

Avocado Crema:

2 ripe avocados, pitted and peeled

3-4 garlic cloves

Zest and juice of 4 limes

¼ cup cilantro, roughly chopped

¼ cup Greek yogurt

½ jalapeno chopped, optional

Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper

Assembly:

4 ounces cooked chorizo

2 ounces cotija cheese, crumbled

Cilantro for garnish

For avocado crema: Place all ingredients in blender or food processor and process until fully combined and smooth. Taste for salt and pepper.

For Tostones: pour oil into large skillet and heat until it reaches about 325 degrees. While the oil heats, slice off ends and score down the length of the plantain to remove peel. Slice plantains into about 1-inch chunks.

Place plantain pieces into hot oil and cook for 3-4 minutes or until cooked through and golden on the outside. Remove to paper towels to drain excess oil. Increase temperature of oil to 375 degrees.

Once the plantains are cool enough to handle, place in between paper bags, cut side up, and press down to smash into flat disk. Repeat with remaining plantain pieces. Place plantain disks back into hot oil and fry for about 3 minutes until deep golden brown. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels, sprinkle with salt immediately.

For Assembly: Place tostones on platter, top with a dollop of avocado crema, chorizo, cotija, and a sprig of cilantro. Eat them all!

