Robbery at 7-Eleven sparks police chase that ends in fiery crash in Davis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A teen suspect was injured after a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Salt Lake City early Friday morning led to a police pursuit that ended with a rollover crash in Davis County.

Police say things began with a robbery near 500 North Redwood Road shortly before 4 a.m.

Officers in the area of the 7-Eleven spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over, but he hit the gas and fled north—eventually getting on Legacy Parkway and reaching speeds up to 90 mph.

The juvenile suspect tried to exit at 500 South, but that's when he lost control of the vehicle.

"When it went off road it impacted a rock in the ditch and immediately caught fire," said Lt. Scott Smalley of the Salt Lake City Police Department. "So the responding officers were able to safely extricate the suspect from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed, more than likely saving his life."

Crews extinguished the fire, and paramedics treated the driver for injuries that appeared to include a broken leg.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, will be booked into juvenile detention once medically cleared.