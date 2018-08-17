New to Indoor Cycling? This Studio Says Don’t Sweat it!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Amanda Jones

Maybe you've had a stationary bike in your home, or noticed the one in your parents' or grandparents' homes. Indoor cycling is a fitness classic that appears to only be getting more popular with age.

Oftentimes, the images we see of indoor cycling studios on TV or in movies are of intensity, sweat and tears. But CycleBar representatives, who stopped by the studio today, say that it can be as easy as you want it to be!

Beginners need only to show up to a CycleBar location and be ready for a "dance party on wheels!" You can rent your shoes there, and also enjoy fresh fruit before and after the 45-minute class.

And it's not just a cardio workout. The class includes bike-mounted bicep curls and other ways of engaging every muscle group for a total-body workout.

This indoor cycle studio says it's different that the others because they want to give back to the community. CycleBar not only focuses on creating a community inside the studio, but also gives back to the local community by offering the studio to charities to hold fundraising rides. Their goal is for each location to provide $50,000 through charity rides back to the community.

CycleBar is opening its first location in South Jordan this November, with more to come around the Salt Lake Valley.

You can find them at sojo.com/cyclebar. Memberships are no-contract and right now, you can snag the founders special of an unlimited monthly membership for $99.