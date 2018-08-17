New Dessert Truck Brings Dressed Up Churros

Posted 4:56 pm, August 17, 2018, by , Updated at 04:57PM, August 17, 2018

By Amanda Jones

Their churros recently won Best in State for Best Pastry in 2018. Perhaps because Diablo Churro makes their namesake dessert from scratch -  deep-fried on-demand to golden crispy perfection; coated with sugar and freshly ground cinnamon; and then filled with a choice of sweet happiness (traditional flavors: dulce de leche, nutella, sweet cream).

Owner Scott Porter stopped by the show to tell us his brand-new churro food truck is now serving fresh, filled churros everywhere! He also serves Rockwell artisanal ice cream, gluten-sensitive and vegan churros, and quite possibly the world's first churro-fried banana split!

Summer flavors now are: piña colada, s'mores, lemon curd, coconut cream, strawberry lemonade. Fall flavors will feature homemade pumpkin cheesecake and caramel apple.

Don't tell them we told you, but Diablo Churro also has a secret menu (hint: spicy food-lovers out there? Love protein?).

Find their next stop at www.sandiablochurros.com or contact them for catering!

Instagram handle: @sandiablochurros

FB: www.facebook.com/sandiablochurros

 