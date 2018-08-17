New Dessert Truck Brings Dressed Up Churros

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Amanda Jones

Their churros recently won Best in State for Best Pastry in 2018. Perhaps because Diablo Churro makes their namesake dessert from scratch - deep-fried on-demand to golden crispy perfection; coated with sugar and freshly ground cinnamon; and then filled with a choice of sweet happiness (traditional flavors: dulce de leche, nutella, sweet cream).

Owner Scott Porter stopped by the show to tell us his brand-new churro food truck is now serving fresh, filled churros everywhere! He also serves Rockwell artisanal ice cream, gluten-sensitive and vegan churros, and quite possibly the world's first churro-fried banana split!

Summer flavors now are: piña colada, s'mores, lemon curd, coconut cream, strawberry lemonade. Fall flavors will feature homemade pumpkin cheesecake and caramel apple.

Don't tell them we told you, but Diablo Churro also has a secret menu (hint: spicy food-lovers out there? Love protein?).

Find their next stop at www.sandiablochurros.com or contact them for catering!

Instagram handle: @sandiablochurros

FB: www.facebook.com/sandiablochurros