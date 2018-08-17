Healthy Recipe: Carne Asada Street Tacos with Salsa Verde.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Mary with SelectHealth stopped by to share her fast and healthy recipe for Carne Asada Street Tacos with Salsa Verde.

She also wants you to know about open enrollment for health insurance. Open enrollment for Individual plans is just around the corner, November 1st through December 15th. SelectHealth is a not-for-profit health plan with a mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible.

They say they genuinely care about our members` health and their satisfaction with their plan. If you have questions, call them at 800-538-5038 or visit SelectHealth.org.

Recipe - Carne Asada Street Tacos with Salsa Verde.

Here's and fast and easy South of the Boarder recipe for Carne Asada Street Tacos you can make in 60 minutes, if you use canned green chilies to make the Salsa Verde.

CARNE ASADA STREET TACOS

Yield: 6 to 8 servings of 2 corn tortillas with 4 oz. meet and ½ oz. cheese

food-grade plastic wrap

non-aerosol olive oil cooking spray

1 ½ to 2 lb. flank steak, trimmed of fat

1 ½ to 2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. Mexican oregano, crushed

¼ to ½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

4 large cloves fresh garlic, pressed or minced

1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided into ½ tsps.

12 to 16 stone-ground corn tortillas

24 to 32 tbsp. crumbled low-fat or regular feta cheese

1 small red onion, cut in half and thinly sliced

8 to 10 thinly sliced radishes - optional

low-fat or fat-free sour cream, warmed to room temperature - optional

fresh cilantro sprigs - optional

fresh limes, cut into wedges for squeezing - optional

Salsa Verde - optional

In a small bowl mix 1 ½ to 2 tsps. kosher salt (depending on size of steak) with crushed Mexican oregano, and fresh ground pepper. Divide mixture in half and set aside.

Cover a cutting board with plastic wrap. Lay flank steak on wrap. Sprinkle top of meat evenly with half of kosher salt mixture.

Use your fingers to gently work/massage salt mixture and 2 cloves garlic into the meat`s surface. Flip steak over and repeat process with remaining half of salt mixture and garlic. Wrap steak securely and allow to sit at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours or transfer to refrigerator and chill overnight. Remove steak from refrigerator and allow to sit at room temperature 1 hour.

Before grilling, remove plastic wrap from steak and lightly brush both sides with ½ tsp. olive oil. Allow meat to sit uncovered while grill is heating.

Lightly spray grill with 99% residue-free nonstick cooking spray and preheat to 450 F degrees. Sear steak 2 to 3 minutes per side for rare to medium-rare.

Remove steak from heat to a cutting board and tent with foil. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Slice steak across the grain at an angle. Your slices should be wide and about ¼-inch thick.

Note: Flank steak is best grilled rare due to its very low-fat content.

Nutritional Information: 4 oz. flank steak; 2 corn tortillas, 2 tbsp. feta cheese, 1 tbsp. fat-free sour cream, and 2 tbsp. Salsa Verde 365 Calories, 11g Fat; 24g Carbohydrate; 5.6g Dietary Fiber; 38g Protein; 95mg Cholesterol; 563mg Sodium.

Traditional Version: 4 oz. skirt steak; 2 flour tortillas; 4 tbsp. queso fresco; 1 tbsp. sour cream,

2 tbsp. Salsa Verde at 750 Calories; 39g Fat; 56g Carbohydrate; 2g Dietary Fiber; 45g Protein; 101mg Cholesterol; 1368mg Sodium

SALSA VERDE

Yield: 3 cups or 24 2 tbsp. servings

4 fresh roasted or canned Anaheim or Poblano chilies, peeled, seeded, deveined and chopped (Using the canned won`t taste as good, however, it will cut your prep time down less than half.)

1 large green or yellow tomato with core and seeds removed

2 to 3 tomatillos, husks removed rinsed and diced

½ cup white or yellow onion, minced

¼ cup fresh cilantro, stemmed and chopped - optional

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

2 cloves fresh pressed garlic

1 tsp. to 1 tbsp. minced green or red jalapeño - optional

½ to 1 tsp. granulated garlic powder

¼ tsp. salt

To roast peppers place oven rack on top shelf directly below broiler. Turn broiler on high to 500F degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and place peppers on sheet under broiler.

Leaving oven door slightly ajar, roast until skins start to char and lift from top of peppers. Using tongs, turn peppers every few minutes, roasting evenly on all sides. Don`t let peppers burn or the skin will be difficult to peel off.

After peppers have roasted, remove from oven. Using tongs put peppers into a zip lock bag and seal. Allow to sweat 15 minutes, then remove peppers from bag and peel skin off under cool running water. Using your thumb and fingers, slit peppers down side and remove stems, seeds, and veins. Allow to dry/drain on paper towels before chopping.

If using canned peppers, rinse well under cold water making sure to remove any remaining stems, seeds or veins. Allow to dry/drain on paper towels before chopping.

Mix all ingredients together in nonmetallic bowl or container. Adjust seasoning if necessary, cover and chill or serve at room temperature. Salsa can be made 1 to 2 days in advance.

Nutritional Information: 24 2 tbsp. servings each at 10 calories; 0g Fat; 2g Carbohydrate; 0g Fiber; 0g Protein; 0 Cholesterol; 3mg Sodium