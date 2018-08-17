Gas leak closes Main Street, affects TRAX service in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A gas leak in downtown Salt Lake City is affecting TRAX service and causing road closures Friday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire stated shortly after 9:30 a.m. Main Street is closed between 500 South and 700 South due to a gas leak investigation at the Grand America Hotel.

Fire officials say that while evacuations were ordered initially, those have been halted as the “situation is under control.”

UTA says a bus bridge is in effect because TRAX trains cannot cross 600 South and Main due to the gas leak.

A bus bridge is in effect from Courthouse to 900 South, and delays are possible on all TRAX lines.

