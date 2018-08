Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dr. Mehmet Oz came to the Fox 13 Studio Friday morning to discuss some of the health challenges Utah faces.

Dr. Oz spoke about the effect of pollution from wildfires as well as the growing opioid epidemic. See the video above for his comments.

The Dr. Oz Show is starting in a new time slot beginning Monday, September 3rd. The Dr. Oz Show will air weekdays starting at 2 p.m. after Fox 13's The Place.