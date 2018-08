Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Buskering. It's a time-honored tradition where artists perform on the street for money, and it's coming to Utah!

Salt Lake City’s first Busker Festival is happening Friday, August 24th, 2018 from 3 to 10 p.m. on Regent Street downtown.

It's free and for all ages! You can find out more at buskerfestslc.com