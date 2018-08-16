Vera’s Swedish Meatballs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. ground beef

2 large eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons onion, minced

3 cups corn flakes, crushed

1 1/4 cup milk, divided

3 tablespoons butter or canola oil

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, mix the ground beef, eggs, onion, corn flakes, 1/4 cup of milk, salt and pepper. first 6 ingredients together (through black pepper). In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add butter or oil. Shape ground beef mixture into small balls. Cook the meatballs on all sides until completely cooked through. Remove from pan. In the same skillet, stir in the remaining 1 cup of milk to the pan drippings. Add salt, to taste. Cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes. Pour milk mixture over meatballs. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.