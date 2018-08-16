Utah Jazz tickets in high demand; cap placed on season tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Watching the Utah Jazz play at Vivint Smart Home Arena could be a little tougher this season.

Securing a seat at one of the 44 home games this season is in big demand.

13,000 season tickets, which includes two paired half-season packages, sold out during their playoff run last season.

Last week, half-season tickets out.

“Simply stated, there`s been incredibly high demand,” Utah Jazz spokesman Frank Zang said. “There is great connectivity between the public and the team. There’s certainly the momentum from last season and the enthusiasm for the upcoming season.”

Thursday morning, fans got their first chance to buy a limited number of single, game tickets. They were going quick with a packed schedule of high marquee games including a Christmas contest at home against the Portland Trailblazers.

Prices nearly doubled with such high demand.

“I’m hoping this season will be my first time going to a Jazz game,” said Don Rodriguez who is a Knicks fan who admits he jumped on the Jazz bandwagon after last season.

“It’s a young and hungry team," Rodriguez said. "They were close last year and I have a feeling they’re going to make it even further. Even with Lebron being on the Lakers.”

Zang says it’s important the franchise make the games accessible and affordable for all fans, bBut with 5,000 tickets or so up for grabs, the chances of getting more affordable upper bowl tickets could be slim.

“Those remaining tickets are used for a variety of things. Sometimes it’s for the other teams. We have a charitable program that donates tickets to community organizations every night, our Junior Jazz participants also have access to tickets as well,' Zang said.

The Jazz will implement a waiting list for season ticket members, but that won’t happen until October. Until then, fans will give it their best shot to see the Jazz play in person.

“I don’t mind spending money to support my team," Redriguez said. "Let's go Jazz!"

For more information on tickets, click here: