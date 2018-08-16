South Salt Lake Police ask for help in locating missing, endangered man.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – South Salt Lake Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man.

22 year-old Christopher Kingston walked away from 125 East Sunset Ave (2820 South) Thursday evening at approximately 6:30 P.M.

Kingston has a mental disability and functions at a 5-year-old level and is prone to having seizures, according to Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Kingston is described as a white male with blue eyes, brown hair and a full beard. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a turquoise and white shirt, medium blue denim jeans and black clog type shoes.

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Christopher Kingston please call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.