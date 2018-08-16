Smithfield mother says daughters were targets of racial slurs at Skyview soccer match at Alta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Administrators at Alta High School in Sandy are investigating allegations of racial slurs on the school's soccer field during a recent match.

On Tuesday, the Alta women's soccer team was playing Skyview.

A mother of two girls who play for Skyview posted on Facebook that her daughters were the targets of the alleged slurs.

To protect their privacy, FOX 13 is not showing their names.

The post claims the heckling from Alta supporters included taunts like "Black lives don`t matter."

The Canyons School District is taking the report seriously.

"They could face some serious discipline matters including suspension," district spokesman Jeff Haney said. "We could prohibit them from participating in any events outside of school or prevent them from attending any event and activity at the school."

The district plans to staf administrators at future soccer games.

Games may also be moved to the football field to create a larger distance between fans and players.

In a show of solidarity, the Alta team has invited the Skyview team to a dinner.