SLC Police looking for suspect in assault who drove with woman hanging out of vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are searching for a suspect in an aggravated assault who they say drove away from the scene with a woman hanging out of the vehicle.

According to a Salt Lake City Police watch log for Wednesday, officers observed a struggle between a man and woman in a vehicle as they were leaving the Alta Motel at 1930 South 200 East around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the woman was trying to get out of the vehicle, but the man kept pulling her back in.

“The male suspect then drove off with the female hanging out of the vehicle,” police wrote. “The female fell to the street.”

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say they pursued the male initially but broke off the chase for safety reasons as the man began driving erratically.

Police say they know the man’s identity but have not yet located him. His identity has not been released.