TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- The Vietnamese Community of Utah is celebrating their culture and honoring Vietnam veterans and POWs at their inaugural Banh Mi Festival Saturday.

The festival is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the VCU's community center at 1769 West and 4150 South in Taylorsville, and Thursday morning the VCU of Utah gave Budah a preview of the event.

Organizers say they will honor veterans in the morning, and there will be music and performances later in the day. The free event will also feature authentic food like Pho and Banh Mi—which is a type of sandwich that event organizers say they named their festival for.

You can learn more about the festival by visiting the group's Facebook page or the event page.