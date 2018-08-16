× Ogden Police investigating suspicious death at 21st Street Pond

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden are investigating a suspicious death after a male was found dead with “significant trauma” in or near the West 21st Street Pond.

Ogden Police stated around 11:40 a.m. Thursday they are investigating “a suspicious death from West 21st Street Pond.”

A male victim was found deceased with “significant trauma”, police stated.

No further details were immediately available. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.