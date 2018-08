RICH COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire was reported in Utah Thursday afternoon.

It is the North Eden Fire and is burning in Rich County, east of Bear Lake, south of the Utah-Idaho border and west of the Utah-Wyoming border.

The fire was first reported by Utah Fire Info at 3:45 p.m. and had burned 300 acres and there was no containment.

At that time, a cause of the fire had not been determined and there had been no injuries reported.