Millcreek’s New Book Club Promises Success!

The city of Millcreek loves reading: By Amanda Jones

This, according to Francis Lilly, Millcreek Planning Director and Ashley Cleveland, the Promise Program Manager at the city. They stopped by the show to talk about their new book club, and a fun event to celebrate it!

Lilly says the new Millcreek Book Club is another way for residents and city staff members to engage and connect over a shared interest. The city is teaming up with the Millcreek Library to bring people together over reading.

Cleveland talked about the Millcreek Promise Program. She says a kid`s reading level at 3rd grade may determine his or her future. Some cities predict size of jails based on how well kids can read at this age. So, she says, Millcreek leaders are coming together for the children to promote literacy with the Promise Program.

Find out more at www.Millcreek.us or Millcreek city`s Facebook page.