Man killed in single vehicle crash on North Powder Mountain Road

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Weber County.

According to a post on the Weber Fire District’s Facebook page, the accident took place on North Powder Mountain Road.

Investigators say the man was driving down from the Powder Mountain Resort when he lost control and tried to ditch the truck into the side of the mountain.

The vehicle went up the mountain approximately 45 to 50 feet.

The man was alone in the vehicle and was ejected and suffered massive head and body trauma. Bystanders began CPR and it was continued when emergency responders arrived.

Despite the efforts, the man could not be saved and was pronounced dead on scene.

His name will not be released until his family is notified.