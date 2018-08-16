Lawsuit to block medical marijuana initiative claims measure violates Mormons’ religious freedom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A group opposing the medical marijuana ballot initiative in Utah have filed a lawsuit claiming the measure would infringe upon Mormons' freedom of religion.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the complaint filed in opposition to Proposition 2 states the change in law would violate the religious beliefs of Walter J. Plumb, an attorney and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Plumb is the primary financier of the campaign opposing the measure, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The lawsuit targets a portion of the ballot measure that would prevent landlords from denying a rental to a medical marijuana cardholder.

They argue that forcing a Mormon property owner to rent to someone who uses cannabis would violate that property owner's religious beliefs.

The lawsuit says the Constitution grants people the right to exercise their religious beliefs and states: "This includes the right not to consort with, be around, or do business with people engaging in activities which their religion finds repugnant.”

