Fitness site tailored toward women says mental and emotional wellness is important, too

By Amanda Jones

TrainHer Fitness focuses on physical, mental and emotional health. Founders Brittany Hatch and Isaac Kershner believe in the mantra: We want you to do what is best for YOUR body, YOUR mind, and YOUR health - what works best for me, might not work best for you.

Hatch says she lost 70 lbs, tried all sorts of diets and did it all alone. She says, women thrive on connection and community (heck we all go to the bathroom together), so one of our focuses is to encourage Community over Comparison.

She and personal trainer Jessi McAllister stopped by today to show us how a simple resistance band can tone women's bodies in a way that bolsters their entire posture.

The lifestyle and fitness company launched January 2018, and offer workouts, recipes, motivation, apparel and gear on their website.

They just had their first event in July where 100 women came together to learn how to overcome the perfectionism mindset. They have at least 3 more events planned for 2018; the next one is Gloga: A glow-in-the-dark yoga night.

"We want women to know they're not alone," says Hatch.

Find out more at www.trainherfitness.com / Instagram @trainher.fitness