Cinnamon “Chicken” with Chipotle Alfredo

Chef Eric Westover with Huckleberry Grill joined us in the kitchen for a tasty surprise today! This recipe for Cinnamon Chicken on Chipotle Alfredo with Cilantro Lime Pesto is actually cheese- and meat-free! Even vegans can enjoy!
Chipotle "Alfredo"
2 cup soy milk
1 cup almond milk
1 clove garlic - minced
1/2 yellow onion - diced
1/4 cup white wine
1/2 Tbsp chipotle powder - or to taste
Cornstarch as needed
Cinnamon "Chicken"
1 package Gardein Chicken strips
Cinnamon - to taste
Cumin - to taste
Smoked paprika - to taste
Earth Balance or olive oil to taste
Salt and black pepper
Cilantro Lime Pesto
2 bundles cilantro
1/4 cup lime juice
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
8-10 cashews
2 tsp minced garlic
Salt and Black pepper to taste
Pasta w/Veggies
1 lb pasta of choice - rotini is used in the segment
1/2 cup sweet corn
1/2 cup sweet peas
1/2 red onion - diced
Directions:
Diced and sweat yellow onion, add garlic and allow to saute for 1 minute. deglaze with white wine and bring to a simmer again. Add almond and soy milks then add chipotle powder. Puree in a blender for 1 minute on high speed. return to sauce pot and bring to a boil. Add cornstarch slurry slowly while whisking until sauce will coat the back of a spoon. Bring to a low simmer and allow to simmer for 2 minutes. season Gardein chicken strips then saute in a nonstick pan with olive oil or earth balance until golden brown on the outside. Place all Cilantro lime pesto ingredients in a blender and puree on high until smooth, usually 2-3 minutes. Adjust seasoning as needed. Boil pasta and toss in chipotle alfredo. Add peas, corn, and purple onion and toss into pasta, top with chicken and drizzle with cilantro lime pesto.