Cinnamon “Chicken” with Chipotle Alfredo

Chef Eric Westover with Huckleberry Grill joined us in the kitchen for a tasty surprise today! This recipe for Cinnamon Chicken on Chipotle Alfredo with Cilantro Lime Pesto is actually cheese- and meat-free! Even vegans can enjoy!

Chipotle "Alfredo"

2 cup soy milk

1 cup almond milk

1 clove garlic - minced

1/2 yellow onion - diced

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 Tbsp chipotle powder - or to taste

Cornstarch as needed

Cinnamon "Chicken"

1 package Gardein Chicken strips

Cinnamon - to taste

Cumin - to taste

Smoked paprika - to taste

Earth Balance or olive oil to taste

Salt and black pepper

Cilantro Lime Pesto

2 bundles cilantro

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

8-10 cashews

2 tsp minced garlic

Salt and Black pepper to taste

Pasta w/Veggies

1 lb pasta of choice - rotini is used in the segment

1/2 cup sweet corn

1/2 cup sweet peas

1/2 red onion - diced

Directions:

Diced and sweat yellow onion, add garlic and allow to saute for 1 minute. deglaze with white wine and bring to a simmer again. Add almond and soy milks then add chipotle powder. Puree in a blender for 1 minute on high speed. return to sauce pot and bring to a boil. Add cornstarch slurry slowly while whisking until sauce will coat the back of a spoon. Bring to a low simmer and allow to simmer for 2 minutes. season Gardein chicken strips then saute in a nonstick pan with olive oil or earth balance until golden brown on the outside. Place all Cilantro lime pesto ingredients in a blender and puree on high until smooth, usually 2-3 minutes. Adjust seasoning as needed. Boil pasta and toss in chipotle alfredo. Add peas, corn, and purple onion and toss into pasta, top with chicken and drizzle with cilantro lime pesto.