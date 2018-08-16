× 7-Eleven clerk held at gunpoint during robbery in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are looking for two men after a clerk at 7-Eleven reported she was held at gunpoint during a robbery.

Sgt. Robert Brinton of West Valley City Police said the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven near 4800 West and 3500 South around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Brinton said dispatch received a call from the female clerk, who told them she was being held at gunpoint.

Police arrived at the scene to find the suspects had fled after taking beer, cigarettes and a small amount of cash.

Brinton said the suspects, described only as two black males in their late teens or early 20s wearing hoodies, drove way in a small red passenger vehicle believed to be of a model year from the 90s.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and investigating the crime.