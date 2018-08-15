Summer is almost over and Fall is on its way but that doesn't mean camping is over. Terry’s RV at 5545 South State, Murray, UT 84107 showed off their new 2018 Avalanche 300RE. This versatile recreational vehicle is designed with large and spacious rear entertainment for you to enjoy with friends and family, or maybe even your neighbors while out camping. It comes with a fireplace, a pantry, and a large fridge. There is even room with the pullout for a king size bed. If you would like a tour of this trailer or others at Terry's RV call 801-262-2486 or visit TerrysRV.com
