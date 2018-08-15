Salt Lake City sprucing up school zones with a goal of making it safer for students to get to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City is getting ready for the new school year by painting school zones and using brighter lights and signs to bring attention to them.

Crews use special paint with tiny glass beads that shine during the day and glow when headlights hit it at night.

The city hopes the spruced up school zones will get motorists thinking about being safe when the kids do go back to school.

"We all drive semi-consciously and if suddenly I see flashing lights or giant letters that say school, I`m like 'oh my gosh I

need to slow down, I don`t want to hit a student,'" Paul Murphy, a spokesman for Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said.