Police seek help locating man last seen hiking Zion National Park’s East Rim

KANE COUNTY, Utah — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who was last seen hiking Monday.

The sheriff’s office shared a missing person’s flyer regarding 47-year-old Maurice “Moe” Harris and say he was last seen hiking the East Rim at Zion National Park on Monday.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 435-644-2349.

Harris is pictured in the flyer embedded below, which describes him as a male with a light skin tone and dark hair which he has shaved bald. He stands 6-feet, 2-inches and weighs about 275 pounds.

Harris is believed to be wearing a green Dark OD T-shirt with a bear on it and the slogan “Right to Arm Bears” or a white tank top he was wearing underneath. He is wearing dark-colored shorts, a blue “Navy SeaBees” hat with a GoPro camera strapped to it and a blue Saloman hydration pack as well as sunglasses.

The flyer says he was carrying a large camera and case with a monopod and that he had limited supplies for an extended stay outdoors.

According to Zion National Park, the East Rim Trail can get “very dry and hot” during summer months and has no established campsites. A permit is required to hike the trail, but those permits are available on walk-up basis.