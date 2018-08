Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Some mistakes become far more valuable than successes.

One stamp misprinted with an airplane upside down sold for nearly a million dollars in 2007.

A run of pennies now called "double dies" were miscast in 1955 and look blurry. Now each one is worth a small fortune.

Will the Beauty and the Beast LDS Temple phone case be the next big, valuable mistake? Who knows. But they sold out quick after going viral on Facebook.