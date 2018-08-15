People gather on overpasses, along procession route, to honor Utah firefighter killed battling California wildfire.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Thousands lined the procession route to pay their respects as Draper City Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Burchett’s body returned to Utah.

“I thought it was an important thing to come out here and pay our respects,” Shelby Spratt said while sitting on the 700 West overpass, over I-215.

“I just wanted to come and pay my respects to the hero fire fighters that are out there,” Heidi Gruis said.

Logan Sisam brought his entire family out to the overpass, his kids ranging from 11 years old to just a baby. He worked with Burchett on disaster planning for various public agencies.

“He loves his family and he wanted to be a good example for his son,” Sisam said.

The show of community support has not gone unnoticed.

“Everything that happens after a line of duty death to the burial is all about honoring Matt’s family," Unified Fire Authority spokesman Eric Holmes said. "Honoring Matt’s commitment to the community and the oath that he took and it’s about honoring his ultimate sacrifice."

Here is FOX 13's live coverage of Burchett's body arriving at the funeral home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video