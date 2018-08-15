Officer shoots suspect during altercation in Midvale, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah -- A man was taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Midvale early Wednesday morning.

Unified Police say things began around 1:30 a.m. at a McDonald's near 7200 South and I-15 in Midvale.

A sergeant on patrol noticed a man who was acting erratically in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant, which was closed at the time.

The sergeant approached the man and a scuffle ensued, UPD says. The man tried to attack the sergeant, who fired one shot and wounded the suspect.

The 26-year-old man was initially transported to a hospital in critical condition, and police later said they do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

The sergeant involved in the altercation and shooting was not injured.

The identities of the sergeant and the man have not been released.

Sgt. Melody Gray with Unified Police say they have few further details to release as of Wednesday morning.

"So obviously this investigation is just starting, these do take several hours," she said. "The officers will need to be interviewed, as well as any potential witnesses."

The McDonald's has since reopened.

Under Utah law, all shootings or other critical incidents involving police are investigated by an Officer Involved Critical Incident Team, which is staffed by police from numerous agencies. The officer in question is routinely placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.