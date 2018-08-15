× FBI looking for ‘John Doe 40’ in child sexual exploitation investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI hopes someone will recognize “John Doe 40,” an unknown man who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in a sexual assault case.

According to a news release from the FBI, “John Doe 40” and the unknown child appeared in a video that is believed to have been made before October of 2017.

Investigators described the man as heavy-set, between the ages of 30 and 40, with dark-colored hair. He could be heard speaking English in the video, the news release said.

Anyone who thinks they can identify “John Doe 40” is urged to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov