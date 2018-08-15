CoreLife Eatery is an active lifestyle restaurant offering a variety of healthy signature made to order meals bringing together scratch cooking with flavorful source ingredients. All foods are free of trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners, other artificial additives and GMO’s. The restaurant offers many vegetarian and vegan options, as well as kids’ menu items. The menu is 100% gluten-free aside from the bread at the end of the line. Download the CoreLife Ascend app and get $5 towards your first order when you download and pay with the app for the first time. For more information, or to check out their menu items visit corelifeeatery.com
Corelife eatery
