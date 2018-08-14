× Washington Co. officials meet with Dammeron Valley residents to find solutions after ‘100-year flood’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Washington County officials are seeking solutions for the flooding problem in Dammeron Valley, and they met with the community’s residents Monday to help spur ideas, St. George News reports.

Home and property owners in Dammeron Valley, an unincorporated community in Washington County, crowded into the garage at the Dammeron Valley Fire Station. They came to voice their concerns and offer solutions to the Washington County Commissioners and representatives from agencies that included Washington County Emergency Services, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Department of Transportation and the Bureau of Land Management.

The “100-year storm” that ravaged Dammeron Valley July 12 sent flash floods through homes and down the streets and ended with a 10-acre pond on the west side of Dammeron Valley, Washington County engineer Todd Edwards said.

