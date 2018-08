× Utah Jazz waive guard David Stockton

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz announced Tuesday evening that it has waived guard David Stockton.

Jazz Waive David Stockton pic.twitter.com/Ch1Vvyd6me — Utah Jazz PR (@UtahJazzPR) August 15, 2018

Details regarding why Stockton was waived were not available at the time of this report.

David Stockton was the son of John Stockton, who played as a point guard for the Jazz.