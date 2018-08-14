If you are a Utah writer, you won't want to miss this event. At the Quills Conference, you can meet authors, publishers, and even some agencies. There will also be classes from authors who will share their knowledge of the business. The conference will be August 24-25, 2018, at the University Park Marriott in Salt Lake City. For tickets and more information on who is coming, visit leagueofutahwriters.com
The Quills Conference
-
Spring into books
-
The League of Utah Writers
-
Former political rivals share stage to promote outdoor partnership RM
-
Former intel chiefs condemn Trump’s news conference with Putin
-
Author Brian McClellan talks about his new book “Wrath of Empire”
-
-
Deal struck that lets LGBTQ groups in the Freedom Festival parade
-
Trump surprised at fierce criticism of Putin news conference
-
Utah’s governor announces fire and fireworks ban on state lands
-
LoveLoud Festival at Rice-Eccles Stadium offers strong message for at-risk LGBTQ youth
-
International conference on small satellites held in Logan
-
-
Former Utah child actor speaks on her child sex abuse lawsuit against Hollywood actor
-
Favors returning to the Jazz
-
Top Republicans in Congress break with Trump over Putin comments