SLC Council approves $87 million street bond, to be voted on by public in November

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Council approved an $87 million road bond Tuesday, that will be given to voters to decide on in November.

In June, a study made by the Salt Lake City Transportation Department found that about two-thirds of the city’s streets were rated “poor” or “failing.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski asked voters to educate themselves and vote on the road bond in November.

“Voters now have the ability to decide whether to pay a little now or pay much more later to improve our deteriorating roads,” said Mayor Biskupski. “I urge residents to study the bond, make an informed decision and then vote on the future of Salt Lake City streets.”

During her campaign, Biskupski promised to improve the city’s streets.

If approved by voters, Biskupski’s office said an average homeowner would pay less than $5 each year in taxes for the bond.