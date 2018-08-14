× Salt Lake Police seek alleged bank robbery suspect, who wore large hat during incident

SALT LAKE CITY — Police released surveillance footage of a bank robbery suspect who appeared to wear a large fishing hat during the alleged crime.

According to a press release made by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD), the robbery occurred on Saturday at 9:41 a.m.

The suspect, who was pictured wearing a large hat in surveillance footage, allegedly entered the bank, located on 570 S. 700 E., and passed a note demanding the teller give him cash.

The male then left with the cash and fled, heading southwest.

Police said the suspect is in his early 20’s and was wearing a fishing style hat, a dirty green shirt and khaki pants.

SLCPD asked anyone with information to contact police in any of the following ways:

“The Police Department asks anyone who may know the identities or whereabouts of the subjects to call (801) 799-3000. Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Please start your text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department. Then include any relevant information. Reference: case #18-145661.”