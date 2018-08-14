× President Trump signs Senator Hatch’s suicide hotline act into law

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed Senator Orrin Hatch’s (R-UT) Suicide Hotline Improvement Act into law Tuesday afternoon.

Hatch and Rep. Christ Stewart (R-UT) introduced the legislation last May, and, “has been working with House leaders to advance the bill to a vote,” a statement released by Hatch’s office said.

By making the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline system more user-friendly and accessible, we can save thousands of lives by helping people find the help they need when they need it most. pic.twitter.com/vl17SOMZlm — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 14, 2018

The act passed the United State Senate and House of Representatives July 23 and made it’s way to President Trump’s desk for signature.

Hatch called the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act, “a first step in helping those contemplating suicide.” It will connect callers directly to trained crisis workers when the hotline is reached.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.