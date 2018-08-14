One of the Best Cures for Dirty Air 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Does it help you sleep better at night, knowing Salt Lake County Health Department cares about clean air? In fact, they have a program that helps fix the most pollutant cars, which is important, because about half of the air pollution is caused by driving!

Mark Bowers, air pollution control specialist at the Salt Lake County Health Department says that instead of issuing a waiver when families can't afford a repair that doesn't pass emissions, the Vehicle Repair Assistance Program (VRAP) provides funds to get that vehicle up to date!

Qualifications:

Must meet income limits (example: $73k/year if a family of four)

Vehicle must be 1996 or newer and otherwise in good, safe condition

Get up to $1,000 available toward repairs

Repairs will be made by a qualified mechanic contracted by Salt Lake County

This program is funded by a generous grant from the Andeavor Foundation (not taxpayer funded).

VRAP helps our air quality, our local mechanics, and local families. So if you want to apply, click or call SaltLakeHealth.org/air or 385-468-3837.