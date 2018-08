× Ogden girl orders $300 worth of toys on Amazon without her parents knowing

OGDEN, Utah – An Ogden girl took advantage of Amazon and went on a little shopping spree, ordering herself $300 worth of toys without her parents knowing.

My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out. pic.twitter.com/wHWVhsMBYI — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 11, 2018

According to Ria Diyaolu, the little girl ordered overnight shipping on the items, after her mom allowed her to track a toy she had purchased for her daughter.

The pictures of the child say it all. She appears to be quite happy with her purchases.

She doing alright pic.twitter.com/0hL8I3hF1V — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 14, 2018